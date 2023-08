Corporate Deal

Kohlberg & Company announced a strategic partnership with Engage PEO, a professional employer organization providing HR outsourcing solutions. As part of this transaction, Kohlberg will acquire a majority stake in Engage. Financial terms were not disclosed. Mount Kisco, New York-based Kohlberg was advised by Ropes & Gray. Engage was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Michael Davis, Ethan Goldman, Adam Kaminsky and Pritesh Shah.

Business Services

August 10, 2023, 2:46 PM

