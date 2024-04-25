Corporate Deal

Software AG, backed by Silver Lake, has agreed to sell industrial environments-focused analytics platform TrendMiner NV to Proemion Holding GmbH in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. Germany-based Software AG was represented by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Andrew Blau, James Howe, Lori Lesser, Russell Light, Sarah Lindley and Christopher Vallance. Counsel information for Proemion Holding was not immediately available.

April 25, 2024, 1:50 PM

