Factory automation company ATS Corp. registered with the SEC on May 23 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The price range for the proposed offering of 6 million shares has not yet been determined. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities, were advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partner Ryan J. Dzierniejko.

May 24, 2023, 12:48 PM

