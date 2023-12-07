Corporate Deal

AbbVie has agreed to acquire Cerevel Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new therapies to treat mood disorders, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease, for a total equity value of approximately $8.7 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 6, is expected to close in the middle of 2024. Chicago-based AbbVie was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn team was led by Washington, D.C.-based partners Michael Perry and Stephen Weissman. Cerevel Therapeutics, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

