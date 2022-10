Corporate Deal

Emergent Cold Latin America has agreed to acquire the cold storage operations of logistics company Frigorifico Modelo. The transaction, announced Oct. 5, is expected to close in Dec. 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sao Paulo-based Emergent Cold is represented by a Ferrere Abogados team. Counsel information for Frigorifico Modelo, which is based in Montevideo, Uruguay, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

October 06, 2022, 10:35 AM