Corporate Deal

Private equity investor Lloyds Development Capital Ltd. announced that it has acquired Idwal Marine Services, a commercial shipping inspection services provider, from Graig Shipping plc in a deal guided by Taylor Wessing. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cardiff, United Kingdom-based Idwal Marine was represented by a Taylor Wessing team including partners Chris Cowley and Andrew Edge. Counsel information for Lloyds Development, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

March 29, 2023, 10:33 AM

