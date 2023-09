Corporate Deal

Bauer Media Group and internet portal operator Netrisk Group have agreed to merge and combine their online comparison businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hamburg, Germany-based Bauer Media was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partner Prof. Dr. Christoph H. Seibt. Counsel information for Netrisk, which is based in Budapest, Hungary, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 26, 2023, 9:45 AM

nature of claim: /