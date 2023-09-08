Corporate Deal

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has guided London-based Igneo Infrastructure Partners in connection with its agreed acquisition of renewable energy platform DAH Group from Zech Group SE. The transaction, announced Sept. 7, is expected to close by Nov. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Morgan Lewis team included partners Walter Ahrens, Florian Harder, Jann Jetter, Michael Masling and Florian Ziegler. Counsel information for Zech Group was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 08, 2023, 10:18 AM

