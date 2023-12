Corporate Deal

Prometheus Group, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, announced that it has acquired integrated plant management technology provider MobilOps from Turner Industries. Financial terms were not disclosed. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Prometheus was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Michael Kaplan, Lori Lesser and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for MobilOps, which is based in Pasadena, Texas, was not immediately available.

December 18, 2023, 12:11 PM

