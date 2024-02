Corporate Deal

Lightyear Capital announced that it has placed a strategic investment in retirement plan compliance and administration services provider Prime Pensions. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Lightyear Capital was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Matthew Bacal, Michael Davis, Ethan Goldman, Adam Kaminsky and Robert Smith. Counsel information for Prime Pensions, which is based in Florham Park, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2024, 12:00 PM

