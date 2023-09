Corporate Deal

Infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital announced that it has divested its Guatemala-based electricity distribution asset Energuate to Threelands Energy Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based I Squared Capital was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team led by partner Marwan Azzi. Threelands Energy, which is based in London, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partner Paola Lozano.

September 12, 2023, 10:20 AM

