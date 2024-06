Corporate Deal

Madison Dearborn Partners has agreed to sell Kaufman, Hall & Associates to Vizient Inc. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Greenberg Traurig. Financial terms were not disclosed. Madison Dearborn was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Mark Fennell and Nick Cast. Irving, Texas-based Vizient was advised by Greenberg Traurig.

June 28, 2024, 1:24 PM