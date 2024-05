Corporate Deal

Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, has acquired ReNAgade Therapeutics in a deal guided by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Financial terms were not disclosed. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Orna Therapeutics was advised by a Wilmer Cutler team led by partners Mark Nylen and Rosemary Reilly. Counsel information for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based ReNAgade Therapeutics was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 24, 2024, 5:10 PM

