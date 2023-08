Corporate Deal

Sandbrook Capital, Public Sector Pension Investment Board and the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario announced they have signed an agreement to acquire NeXtWind Capital Ltd, a German renewable energy company, from a syndicate led by Crestline Investors. Stamford, Connecticut-based Sandbrook Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Crestline Investors and NeXtWind Capital was not immediately available.

August 10, 2023, 3:05 PM

