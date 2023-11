Corporate Deal

Alibaba.com has acquired a majority stake in business-to-business platform operator Visable from funds advised by private equity firm Capvis AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. Zurich-based Capvis was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partner Daniel Wiegand. Counsel information for Alibaba, based in China, was not immediately available.

Business Services

November 16, 2023, 10:29 AM

