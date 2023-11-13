Corporate Deal

Capital Product Partners announced that it has entered into an umbrella agreement with Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. and Capital GP for the acquisition of 11 newbuild LNG carriers from Capital Maritime for a total acquisition price of $3.1 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 13, is expected to close by the end of 2023. The conflicts committee of the board of directors for Capital Product Partners was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team that included partners Philip Richter, Andrea Gede-Lange and Lee Barnum. Capital Maritime was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell.

Transportation & Logistics

November 13, 2023, 12:03 PM

nature of claim: /