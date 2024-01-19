Corporate Deal

Kaman Corp., an aerospace company, has agreed to be acquired by Arcline Investment Management, a growth-oriented private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $1.8 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 19, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Kaman, which is based in Bloomfield, Connecticut, was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Wiggin and Dana. Arcline was represented by Latham & Watkins and Paul Hastings.

Aerospace & Defense

January 19, 2024, 5:35 PM

