Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners has sold vehicle services provider National Auto Care to APCO Holdings LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lovell Minnick was represented by Schulte Roth & Zabel. APCO Holdings, which is based in Norcross, Georgia, was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Business Services

January 04, 2023, 9:04 AM