Corporate Deal

Truist has agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in Truist Insurance Holdings Inc., an insurance broker and subsidiary of Truist, to funds managed by Stone Point Capital for $1.95 billion, with additional investments valuing the company at $14.75 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 16, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Truist is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Stone Point, which is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Elizabeth Cooper and Mark Viera.

Banking & Financial Services

February 16, 2023, 11:11 AM