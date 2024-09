Corporate Deal

Baker McKenzie advised 65 Equity Partners in its minority investment in Kendra Scott Design Inc. HPS Investment Partners, Petrus Asset Management and Belzberg & Co co-invested alongside 65 Equity Partners in the transaction. Kendra Scott Design, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team that included partners Luke Bergstrom and Mollie Duckworth. Kendra Scott, the founder of Kendra Scott Design, was advised by Goodwin Procter.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2024, 3:30 PM