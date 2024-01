Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has counseled Flex Ltd. in connection with the spinoff of its remaining interests in solar technology company Nextracker to Flex shareholders on a pro rata basis. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Sidley Austin team included partners Daniel Belke, Sharon Flanagan, Samir Gandhi and Helen Theung. Counsel information for Nextracker, which is based in Fremont, California, was not immediately available.

