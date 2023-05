Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Shoreline Equity Partners announced that it has completed the sale of its portfolio company Florida Veg Investments a/k/a Mr. Greens, a dairy and dry goods distributor, to Sterling Investment Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Shoreline Equity was represented by Finn Dixon Herling.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 05, 2023, 10:36 AM

