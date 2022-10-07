Corporate Deal

Ingersoll Rand Inc. has agreed to acquire SPX FLOW's air treatment business for approximately $525 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 6, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Davidson, North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team includes partner Eric Swedenburg. Counsel information for SPX FLOW, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 07, 2022, 8:44 AM