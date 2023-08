Corporate Deal

Strike Energy Ltd. has agreed to acquire oil and gas explorer Talon Energy Ltd. for 142 million Australian dollars ($91 million). Perth, Australia-based Strike Energy was advised by a DLA Piper team led by partner James Nicholls. Counsel information for Talon Energy, which is also based in Perth, Australia, was not immediately available.

Energy

August 16, 2023, 7:09 AM

