Corporate Deal

Marriott International and KKR & Co. announced the launch of midscale hospitality segment in Japan, which follows KKR’s acquisition of Unizo Hotel Company and a portfolio of 14 hotels in Japan. The 14 hotels will be converted to Four Points Express by Sheraton. New York-based KKR was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Nicholas Baker, Makiko Harunari, Noritaka Kumamoto and Jonathan Stradling. Counsel information for Unizo Hotel was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 13, 2024, 10:07 AM

