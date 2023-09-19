Corporate Deal

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has agreed to acquire a stake in private debt funding provider ELF Capital Group in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller. The transaction, announced Sept. 15, is expected to close in the first quarter of Elf's 2023/2024 financial year. Financial terms were not disclosed. Frankfurt, Germany-based Deutsche Beteiligungs was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partner Johannes Adolff. Counsel information for ELF Capital, which is based in Frankfurt, Germany, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 19, 2023, 10:11 AM

