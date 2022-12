Corporate Deal

Sanisure announced that it has acquired silicone extrusion facility Medical Elastomer Development Inc. from Q Holding Co., a 3i portfolio company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Camarillo, California-based Sanisure was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Mark Cognetti and Dvir Oren. Counsel information for Q Holding was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 22, 2022, 9:20 AM