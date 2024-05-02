Corporate Deal

Lyra Bidco Ltd., wholly-owned by investment funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone, have agreed to acquire IP investment and song management company Hipgnosis Songs Fund for $1.6 billion. New York-based Blackstone was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Ogier. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Francesca Storey-Harris, Aprajita Dhundia and David Higgns. Hipgnosis Songs, which is based in London, was represented by Shoosmiths and Carey Olsen.

May 02, 2024, 10:34 AM

