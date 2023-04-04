Corporate Deal

Extra Space Storage Inc. has agreed to acquire Life Storage Inc. in an all-stock consideration, valuing the combined company at approximately $47 billion. The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based Extra Space Storage was advised by Latham & Watkins. Life Storage, which is based in Buffalo, New York, was represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Hogan Lovells. Morrison & Foerster represented Citigroup, acting as lead financial adviser to Extra Space Storage. The MoFo team included partner David Slotkin.

Real Estate

April 04, 2023, 9:43 AM

