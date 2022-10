Corporate Deal

Health care-focused private equity firm Zenyth Partners announced that it has successfully completed a transformative funding round co-led by funds managed by BlackRock and Manulife Investment Management, with support from Newbury Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Great Neck, New York-based Zenyth Partners was advised by Debevoise & Plimpton. The lead investors were represented by an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2022, 10:35 AM