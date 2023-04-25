Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Silver Lake Technology Management announced that its holding company Blitz 22-449 SE has agreed to make an investment in Software AG, a business process management software developer, in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller and Clifford Chance. Financial terms were not disclosed. Menlo Park, California-based Silver Lake was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Oda Christiane Goetzke and Martin Ulbrich. Software AG, which is based in Darmstadt, Germany, was represented by a Clifford Chance team. Gleiss Lutz counseled Software AG's supervisory board.

Investment Firms

April 25, 2023, 7:18 AM

nature of claim: /