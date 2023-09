Corporate Deal

InformedDNA announced that it has acquired digital health and wellness company gWell Health in a deal guided by Bass, Berry & Sims and Nutter McClennan & Fish. Financial terms were not disclosed. St. Petersburg, Florida-based InformedDNA was advised by Bass Berry. gWell Health was represented by a Nutter McClennan team.

Digital Health

September 22, 2023, 10:47 AM

