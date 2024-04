Corporate Deal

BrandLovrs, an internet marketing services provider, has secured $35 million in a funding round led by Kaszek, with participation from Canary Ventures. Brazil-based BrandLovrs was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partner Paulo Fernando de Menezes Cardoso. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

Business Services

April 18, 2024, 10:41 AM

nature of claim: /