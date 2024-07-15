Corporate Deal

Debevoise & Plimpton has guided Pactiv Evergeen in connection with its agreement to sell its Pine Bluff, Arkansas, paper mill and Waynesville, North Carolina, extrusion facility to pulp manufacturer Suzano SA for $340 million. The transaction, announced July 12, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Debevoise team is led by partner Kevin Schmidt. Counsel information for Suzano SA, which is based in Brazil, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 15, 2024, 3:25 PM