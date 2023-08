Corporate Deal

Senti Biosciences has agreed to sell its manufacturing facility and chemistry, manufacturing and controls capabilities to Celadon Partners for a total consideration of $38 million. San Francisco-based Senti was advised by Cooley and Goodwin Procter. Celadon Partners was represented by a Morrison & Foerster team.

August 16, 2023, 10:19 AM

