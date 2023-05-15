Corporate Deal

The Snyder family has agreed to sell the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris in a deal guided by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Snyder family was represented by a Cravath Swaine team that was led by partners Mark I. Greene, Aaron M. Gruber and Ryan J. Patrone. Josh Harris was advised by a Davis Polk team that included partners Neil Barr, Darren Schweiger and Brian Wolfe.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 15, 2023, 11:23 AM

