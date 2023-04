Corporate Deal

Energy Capital Partners has placed a $300 million equity investment in Come by Chance refinery operator, Braya Renewable Fuels. San Diego-based Energy Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. Braya, based in Canada, was represented by Norton Rose Fulbright; Sidley Austin; McInnes Cooper; and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Tony Johnston.

April 25, 2023, 8:50 AM

