Corporate Deal

Eurobio Scientific, a company focused on in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, has agreed to acquire Genome Diagnostics BV for 135 million euros ($136 million). Paris-based Eurobio was advised by Jones Day partners Renaud Bonnet and Floris Pierik. Counsel information for Utrecht, The Netherlands-based Genome Diagnostics was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 19, 2022, 12:06 PM