Corporate Deal

Park Square Capital has placed a minority investment in integrated software and payment provider Togetherwork. London-based Park Square was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partners Caroline Sandberg and Matthew Soran. Togetherwork, which is based in Georgia, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Fintech

July 02, 2024, 1:32 PM