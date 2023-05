Corporate Deal

SRM Entertainment Inc., a maker of toys and souvenirs for theme parks and entertainment venues, filed with the SEC on May 26 for a $9 million IPO. The Jupiter, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP partner Arthur Marcus. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Sullivan & Worcester partners David Danovitch and Angela Gomes.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 30, 2023, 12:41 PM

