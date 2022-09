Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc., acting as lead arranger and lender, HSBC Mexico SA and JPMorgan Chase Bank, acting as lenders, in connection with a $50 million revolving credit facility made available to card payment processor PayClip. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Juan Naveira and Michael Vernace. Counsel information for PayClip, based in Mexico City, was not immediately available.