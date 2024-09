Corporate Deal

Corebridge Financial was counseled by Debevoise & Plimpton in a debt offering valued at $750 million. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled underwriters Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Craig Brod and Jeff Karpf. The notes come due 2054.

Banking & Financial Services

September 11, 2024, 11:29 AM