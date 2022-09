Corporate Deal

Misfits Market Inc. has agreed to acquire online grocer Imperfect Foods Inc. in a deal guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pennsauken, New Jersey-based Misfits Market is advised by Wilson Sonsini. Imperfect Foods, which is based in San Francisco, is represented by a DLA Piper team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 08, 2022, 11:02 AM