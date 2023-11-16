Corporate Deal

Milbank has advised iCON Infrastructure VI LP in connection with the transfer of equity interests in natural gas distributor Utility Pipeline Ltd. from BBH Capital Partners and Allegheny Financial Group. The interests will be transferred to entities owned by iCON VI. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based iCON Infrastructure was advised by Milbank. The Milbank team was led by partners John Franchini and Aaron Stine. Counsel information for Utility Pipeline was not immediately available.

Energy

November 16, 2023, 10:09 AM

nature of claim: /