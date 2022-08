Corporate Deal

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. announced on Aug. 11 that it has completed its acquisition of video rental company Redbox Entertainment Inc. in a deal guided by Graubard Miller and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Connecticut-based Chicken Soup for the Soul was advised by Graubard Miller. Redbox, which is based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, was represented by a Weil Gotshal team.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 12, 2022, 8:42 AM