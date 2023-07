Corporate Deal

Bain Capital announced the final close of its inaugural private equity fund, Bain Capital Insurance Fund L.P., at $1.15 billion. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team that included partners Jonathan Adler, Daniel Priest and Alisa Waxman.

Investment Firms

July 20, 2023, 6:05 PM

nature of claim: /