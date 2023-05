Corporate Deal

Booking Holdings was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore in a debt offering valued at 1.75 billion euros ($1.92 billion). Underwriters for the issuance, including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank plc and JPMorgan Chase, were advised by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Benjamin Cohen and Greg Rodgers.

Technology

May 11, 2023, 7:57 AM

