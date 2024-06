Corporate Deal

Zurich Insurance Group announced an agreement to acquire AIG's global personal travel insurance and assistance business (AIG Travel) for $600 million, plus a potential additional earn-out payment. Zurich-based Zurich Insurance Group is advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partner Elena Coyle. AIG, based in New York, sought counsel from a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Laura Delanoy and Robert Rachofsky, as well as a Norton Rose Fulbright team.

June 27, 2024, 10:23 AM