Corporate Deal

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has agreed to acquire business-to-business rental company McGrath RentCorp for $3.8 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 29, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Phoenix-based WillScot Mobile was advised by Allen & Overy. McGrath RentCorp, which is based in Livermore, California, was represented by a Morrison & Foerster team led by corporate partner Jackie Liu.

Business Services

January 30, 2024, 10:33 AM

nature of claim: /