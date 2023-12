Corporate Deal

Ariel Alternatives, through its Project Black fund, has acquired a majority stake in multicultural media and marketing services company My Code from Falfurrias Capital Partners and other shareholders. New York-based Ariel Alternatives was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner A. Mark Getachew. Counsel information for My Code was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 01, 2023, 11:02 AM

